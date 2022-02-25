Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

128,709 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AUT0 SUNROOF LEATHER H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AUT0 SUNROOF LEATHER H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,709KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8291766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,709 KM

Vehicle Description

1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017 AND 2018 IN BMW STORE........SEDAN....... SPORT PACKAGE.........AWD......LEATHER INT..............POWER SUNROOF...............AUTOMATIC........AC..........................................PARKING SENSORS.................CRUISE CONTROL..............................HEATED SEATS.............ALLOY WHEELS...............KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION...............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

