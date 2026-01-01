2016 BMW 4 Series

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<p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;><strong>BEAUTIFUL UNIT</strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;><strong>BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO KM- </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;><strong>RUNS/DRIVES<br><br>AS IS SPECIAL </strong> <strong>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast!</strong> We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. <strong>Prices exclude HST & licensing. </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.</span></p>

2016 BMW 4 Series

210,916 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14444506

2016 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

1-800-344-3515

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
210,916KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBA3N9C54GK251027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K251027
  • Mileage 210,916 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL UNIT

BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO KM- 

RUNS/DRIVES

"AS IS SPECIAL" This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast! We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
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1-800-344-XXXX

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1-800-344-3515

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$8,800

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

1-800-344-3515

2016 BMW 4 Series