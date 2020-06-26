2016 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Low KMs, One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=f3chB1CYV7mbGsTWUl3CIPXw7dZOe4Bu
2016 BMW 428i xDrive Cabriolet Sport Line Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Beautiful Colour Combination, Midnight Blue Exterior on Beige Dakota Leather Interior
All In Price: $34,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 36,000 KM
Features - Sport Line Package, Driver Assistance Package, Premium Package Enhanced, Heads Up Display, Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Harman Kardon Sound System, Leather, Comfort Access, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Surround View, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Speed Limit Info, Advance Real Time Traffic, Sport Plus Mode, Sport Mode, Comfort Mode, Eco Mode, Power Memory Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Trunk, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6