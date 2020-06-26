Menu
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Cabriolet - HUD|COLLISION WARNING

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Cabriolet - HUD|COLLISION WARNING

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5263037
  • VIN: WBA3T1C54GP821778
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low KMs, One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=f3chB1CYV7mbGsTWUl3CIPXw7dZOe4Bu

 

2016 BMW 428i xDrive Cabriolet Sport Line Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

Beautiful Colour Combination, Midnight Blue Exterior on Beige Dakota Leather Interior

 

All In Price: $34,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 36,000 KM

 

Features - Sport Line Package, Driver Assistance Package, Premium Package Enhanced, Heads Up Display, Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Harman Kardon Sound System, Leather, Comfort Access, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Surround View, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Speed Limit Info, Advance Real Time Traffic, Sport Plus Mode, Sport Mode, Comfort Mode, Eco Mode, Power Memory Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Trunk, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

