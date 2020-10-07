Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 5 Series

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD / NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD / NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 6137424
  2. 6137424
  3. 6137424
  4. 6137424
  5. 6137424
  6. 6137424
  7. 6137424
  8. 6137424
  9. 6137424
  10. 6137424
  11. 6137424
  12. 6137424
  13. 6137424
  14. 6137424
  15. 6137424
  16. 6137424
  17. 6137424
  18. 6137424
  19. 6137424
  20. 6137424
  21. 6137424
  22. 6137424
  23. 6137424
  24. 6137424
  25. 6137424
  26. 6137424
  27. 6137424
  28. 6137424
  29. 6137424
  30. 6137424
  31. 6137424
  32. 6137424
  33. 6137424
  34. 6137424
Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6137424
  • VIN: wba5b3c52gg252761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 535XI SPORT, a Perfect Choice for a Performance style 5 series ! This fully LOADED gorgeous vehicle comes equipped with NAVIGATION >>>> BLIND SPOT MONITERING >>> LANE DEPARTURE WARNING >> COLLISION ASSIST and so much more AMAZING CONDITION, this BMW 535 comes with a INLINE 6 CYLINDER 3 LITRE 300 HORSPOWER TURBO ENGINE. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, and a GREAT BMW HARDON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM., SPORT WHEELS. Driving aids include: FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PROXIMITY DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE X DRIVE. CLEAN CAR PROOF ! AMAZING DRIVE due to BMW TECHNOLOGY: "To heighten controllability and give the driver an improved platform, available dynamic damping control constantly adjusts shock rates to match the current road surface," (newcartestdrive.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Underbody Hoist
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2016 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 124,000 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic
2009 Infiniti G37 *C...
 90,808 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2009 Porsche Cayenne...
 167,597 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory