2016 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 535XI SPORT, a Perfect Choice for a Performance style 5 series ! This fully LOADED gorgeous vehicle comes equipped with NAVIGATION >>>> BLIND SPOT MONITERING >>> LANE DEPARTURE WARNING >> COLLISION ASSIST and so much more AMAZING CONDITION, this BMW 535 comes with a INLINE 6 CYLINDER 3 LITRE 300 HORSPOWER TURBO ENGINE. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, and a GREAT BMW HARDON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM., SPORT WHEELS. Driving aids include: FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PROXIMITY DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE X DRIVE. CLEAN CAR PROOF ! AMAZING DRIVE due to BMW TECHNOLOGY: "To heighten controllability and give the driver an improved platform, available dynamic damping control constantly adjusts shock rates to match the current road surface," (newcartestdrive.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5