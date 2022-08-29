Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

102,000 KM

Details

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive - HEADSUP|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|SUNROOF|CAM

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive - HEADSUP|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|SUNROOF|CAM

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010837
  • VIN: WBA5A7C58GG151024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 528i xDrive - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera w/ Surround View, Navigation, Heated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Memory Seats, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 102,000 KM.

2 Set of Rims and Tires Included.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us At: (416) 766-6226

Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm, Saturday : 10am - 5pm, Sunday :  11am - 4pm

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

