2016 BMW 5 Series

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,480

+ tax & licensing
$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052858
  • Stock #: 153961
  • VIN: WBA5A7C51GG148272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153961
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD - HUD - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST- NAVI -SUNROOF -BRWON INTERIOR
This is a Financing Price: $25480 the cash Price is $27498.
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*Heads Up Display
*Collision Prevention Assist
* Navigation
* SUNROOF
*Backup Camera
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

