2016 BMW 6 Series

123,100 KM

Details Description

$36,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

640i Gran Coupe|XDRIVE|MPKG|CARBON|CUSTOMEXHAUST|+

640i Gran Coupe|XDRIVE|MPKG|CARBON|CUSTOMEXHAUST|+

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

123,100KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : CUSTOM EXHAUST WITH REMOTE SOUND CHANGER, CARBON REAR DIFFUSER, CARBON SIDE MIRRORS, LICENSE PLATE RELOCATE KIT, HEADS UP DISPLAY, TWINPOWER TURBO POWERED, XDRIVE AWD, M PACKAGE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BMW ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, M ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

