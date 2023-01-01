Menu
2016 BMW 6 Series

73,714 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

650i Gran Coupe|XDRIVE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|REDLEATHER|

650i Gran Coupe|XDRIVE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|REDLEATHER|

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,714KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482685
  • Stock #: M5110
  • VIN: WBA6D6C56GGF94717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5110
  • Mileage 73,714 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO POWERED, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, INTELLIGENT SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG&OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

