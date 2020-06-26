2016 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=5xmANAM3hRGTSX7rHh8cGj%2fu9IlhNENw
2016 BMW 750LI xDrive Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Mocha Extended Nappa Leather Interior with Cashmere Silver Metallic Exterior
All In Price: $39,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 93,000 KM
Features - BMW Display Key, Long Wheel Base, Executive Package, Driver Assistance Package, Heads Up Display, Night Vision, Active Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Pedestrian Warning, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Blind Spot Detection with Steering Intervention, Side Collision Warning, BMW Adaptive LED Headlights, Adaptive Suspension, Soft Close Doors, Nappa Leather, Comfort Access, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, 3D Surround View Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Shades, Bluetooth Audio, Power Trunk, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6