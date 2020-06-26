Menu
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive - EXECUTIVE PKG|DRIVE ASSIST PKG

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5284568
  • VIN: WBA7F2C51GG419666
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=5xmANAM3hRGTSX7rHh8cGj%2fu9IlhNENw

 

 

2016 BMW 750LI xDrive Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

Mocha Extended Nappa Leather Interior with Cashmere Silver Metallic Exterior

 

 

All In Price: $39,995  + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 93,000 KM

 

 

Features - BMW Display Key, Long Wheel Base, Executive Package, Driver Assistance Package, Heads Up Display, Night Vision, Active Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Pedestrian Warning, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Blind Spot Detection with Steering Intervention, Side Collision Warning, BMW Adaptive LED Headlights, Adaptive Suspension, Soft Close Doors, Nappa Leather, Comfort Access, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, 3D Surround View Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Shades, Bluetooth Audio, Power Trunk, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

