2016 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW BMW 750i
Engine TwinPower Turbo V-8 Displacement (cc)4,395
Output(hp@rpm) 445@5,5006,000 Max Torque(lb-ft@rpm) 480@1,8004,500
Top Speed (mph)3 155
7 Series 4dr Sdn 750i xDrive AWD Automatic 4.4L 8-Cyl Gasoline
The sixth generation of BMWs flagship sedan
is the most innovative vehicle in its class. Equipped
with exciting new features, luxuries, and technological
advances, the new 7 Series is also lighter than its
predecessor and boasts class-leading acceleration.
Carbon Core and Gesture Control technology
are among the groundbreaking innovations of
the all-new 7 Series. The latest models also
offer an array of exclusive options to enhance
efficiency, luxury, safety, and comfort for the driver
and passenger alike
Two non-metallic and nine metallic colors are
available for the exterior paintwork.
At the heart of the latest 7 Series is an
all-new lightweight Carbon Core. Combined
with aluminum, steel, and carbon-fiber
elements, it reduces vehicle weight and
a more rigid frame by nearly 200 pounds
compared with its predecessor
The Panoramic Sky Lounge LED glass roof is one of a kind.
When its dark outside, the light emitted from side-mounted
LED modules are directed evenly onto the glass surface, where
it hits an imprinted graphic
iDrive 5.0 systems monitor
The BMW Touch Command tablet is a new multi-functional control unita
removable tablet with a 7-inch screen that can be used from any seat.
g comfort,
sport, eco, or the new adaptive mode, which
tailors the vehicles dynamics to your driving
style every time you get into the car. The center
the console also serves as another technology hub,
featuring a hands-free phone system, equipped
with Bluetooth® Audio Streaming and a USB port.
For the first time ever, the new smartphone
the holder is integrated into the center console
and equipped with a wireless, inductive charging facility.
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6