**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : E-DRIVE, AWD, SCISSOR DOORS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, COMFORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE AND BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2016 BMW i8

25,586 KM

Details Description

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW i8

e-Drive|COUPE|AWD|SCISSORDOORS|NAV|AMBIENT|HUD|+++

12942119

2016 BMW i8

e-Drive|COUPE|AWD|SCISSORDOORS|NAV|AMBIENT|HUD|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,586KM
VIN WBY2Z2C56GV675865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # O6677
  • Mileage 25,586 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : E-DRIVE, AWD, SCISSOR DOORS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, COMFORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE AND BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
