Menu
Account
Sign In
The BMW X4 M-sport is a great looking, great driving luxury sport SUV >. Loaded black leather heated seats, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual climate control, navigation, Bluetooth, AUX, a sunroof, backup camera, parking sensors, rear heated seats, and so much more!<br><br>Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. Take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.ca or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!<br>

2016 BMW X4

13,166 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
12927749

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

Contact Seller

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXXW3C58G0R19789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,166 KM

Vehicle Description

The BMW X4 M-sport is a great looking, great driving luxury sport SUV >. Loaded black leather heated seats, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual climate control, navigation, Bluetooth, AUX, a sunroof, backup camera, parking sensors, rear heated seats, and so much more!

Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. Take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.ca or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Door courtesy lights
Leatherette dash trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.39 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
210 AMPS ALTERNATOR
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/LOW MILEAGE/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/LOW MILEAGE/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF 78,722 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 135I/MANUAL/LEATHER/LOW MILEAGE/RARE CAR for sale in North York, ON
2011 BMW 1 Series 135I/MANUAL/LEATHER/LOW MILEAGE/RARE CAR 86,092 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA 120,499 KM $18,950 + tax & lic

Email Dynamic Fine Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

877-554-XXXX

(click to show)

877-554-4226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

877-554-4226

2016 BMW X4