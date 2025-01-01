$20,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X5
//M SPORT | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY
Location
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,354KM
VIN 5UXKR0C57G0S90462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 158,354 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
