Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5

167,101 KM

Details Description Features

$27,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,485

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

DIESEL | NAVI | PANO | LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

DIESEL | NAVI | PANO | LIKE NEW

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,485

+ taxes & licensing

167,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6960272
  • Stock #: 2713
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C56G0N12713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT BE FOOLED BY MILEAGE! CAR DRIVES AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! DIESEL!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

 

** GORGEOUS SILVER METALLIC OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, PANORAMIC ROOF, COMFORT ACCESS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, 4 WAY CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, CD CHANGER, SERIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUN SHADE ROLLERS ON REAR DOORS, 360 CAMERA, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACK UP SENSORS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVING ASSISTANT, LANE CHANGE WARNING, SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, TRAILER COUPLING AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

Vehicle Features

diesel
premium
navigation
xenon
panoramic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2016 BMW X3 SPORT | ...
 105,401 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 //M SPOR...
 129,101 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 95,101 KM
$9,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory