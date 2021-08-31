Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5 M

45,307 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5 M

2016 BMW X5 M

1 Owner|NAV|BUCamera|LWD|BlindSp|panoroof|Keyless|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5 M

1 Owner|NAV|BUCamera|LWD|BlindSp|panoroof|Keyless|

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,307KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8013522
  • Stock #: 1425389196
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C56G0C89772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,307 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X5M | One Owner | Local Car | 2 Sets of TIre | Winter Tire | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | 360 Camera | HUD | Lane departure Warning | Blind Spot Assist | Panoroof | Sport Mode | Power Trunk | A/C | Heated Seated | Cooled Seated | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Sport Seat | &&& More

 

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!

ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

 

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

 

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

 

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

 

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

 

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

 

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

 

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

 

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2014 Honda Civic EX
 105,458 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry LE
 36,995 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Panamer...
 39,000 KM
$68,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory