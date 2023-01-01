Menu
2016 BMW X6

143,641 KM

$34,985

+ tax & licensing
$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 BMW X6

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

143,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353543
  • Stock #: F66349
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C54G0N82872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 143,641 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! LOADED!! **
** CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> APPLY FOR FINANCE ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS MINERAL WHITE OVER PREMIUM BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP REVERSE CAMERA, ROLLER SUN VISOR, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, LANE CHANGE WARNING, SURROUND VIEW, STEERING WHEEL HEATER, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, TRAILER COUPLING PREPARATION, ROAD SIGN DETECTION, ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHT, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

