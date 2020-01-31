Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW X6

M NAVI Carbon Trim HeadsUp 360Cam Comfort Access Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X6

M NAVI Carbon Trim HeadsUp 360Cam Comfort Access Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 4637937
  2. 4637937
  3. 4637937
  4. 4637937
  5. 4637937
  6. 4637937
  7. 4637937
  8. 4637937
  9. 4637937
  10. 4637937
  11. 4637937
  12. 4637937
  13. 4637937
  14. 4637937
  15. 4637937
  16. 4637937
  17. 4637937
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637937
  • Stock #: G0R43593
  • VIN: 5YMKW8C51G0R43593
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful 2016 BMW X6M AWD, Red Exterior on Grey Interior, 4.4L 8 Cylinder Turchocharged Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, NAVI, Back-Up Camera with Parking Sensors, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Carbon Fibre Trim Pieces, Heads Up Display, Satelite Radio, HarmonKardon Suround Sound System, Drive Assist, 360 Cam, Heated Steering, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Alcantara Headliner, LED Adaptive Headlights, Road Sign Detection, Adjustable Driving Modes, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, AUX and USB inputs, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Keyless Push to Start. Clean Carfax, No Accidents Reported.

_______________________________________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_____________________________________________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. All Vehicle in our showroom are fully certified and e-tested. and mechanically inspected. (36 days Ontario safety certification Provide)

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. No hidden fees or certification cost will be added to your purchase price. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Headlight Washers
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • Luxury Package
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Accident Free
  • HID Lights
  • Tech Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Automatic Windshield Wipers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Power folding side mirrors
  • 2 keys
  • Front Sensors
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Side Sensors
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
  • Birds Eye View Camera
  • Self Braking
  • HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2019 Kia Optima LX B...
 43,748 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 45,384 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 Audi Q7 3.0 S L...
 73,535 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Send A Message