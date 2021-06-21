Menu
2016 BMW X6

152,101 KM

Details Description Features

$35,985

+ tax & licensing
$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 BMW X6

2016 BMW X6

//M SPORT | V8 5.0i 445HP | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED

2016 BMW X6

//M SPORT | V8 5.0i 445HP | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

152,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435160
  • Stock #: 4348
  • VIN: 5UXKU6C57G0R34348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! LIKE NEW CONDITION! A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mK6b61t6GWOpbfhzQ0BC2uBmyI6ITOXs

 

===>> ALL CREDIT WELCOME! EVERYONES IS APPROVED! APPLY ONLINE:

www.totalautosal.com

 

**GORGEOUS CARBON SHWARTZ OVER PREMIUM 2 TONE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXTENDED LEATHER THROUGH OUT DASHBOARD AND DOOR PANELS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, VENTED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, COMFORT ACCESS, AUTOMATIC 4 WAY CLIMATE CONTROL, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SATELLITE TUNER, REAL TIME TRAFFIC, SIGN DETECTION, DVD PLAYER, COMFORT TELEPHONY WITH SMARTPHONE CONNECT, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, LANE CHANGE WARNING, COLLISION ASSIST, DRIVING ASSIST, SURROUND VIEW, PARK ASSIST, LED FOG LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS CAR IS LOADED!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

Vehicle Features

NAVI
LUXURY
V8
XENON
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

