FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH POWER ROOF. HEADS UP DISPLAY. HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS.TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

135,583 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,583KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FD3DS1G0179535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,583 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH POWER ROOF. HEADS UP DISPLAY. HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS.TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2016 Chevrolet Camaro