2016 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,583 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH POWER ROOF. HEADS UP DISPLAY. HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS.TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT
Vehicle Features
