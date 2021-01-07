Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

171,000 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Ext Cab 128.3 WT - BACKUP|REMOTE STARTER

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Ext Cab 128.3 WT - BACKUP|REMOTE STARTER

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6561448
  • Stock #: KEY-06
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEAXG1177041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2j3cRCNnsO2yqObuqdLkxaUXmjDyjGRM

2016 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Ext Cab WT. Safety Certified Vehicle.

All In Price: $16,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 171,000 KM

Features - Remote Start, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Tonno Pro Cover, AC, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

  Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

