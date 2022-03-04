Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

118,954 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 2LT

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8504051
  • Stock #: P5468AAA
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB7G7157639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P5468AAA
  • Mileage 118,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

