2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 9 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8504051

8504051 Stock #: P5468AAA

P5468AAA VIN: 1G1PF5SB7G7157639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P5468AAA

Mileage 118,954 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.