2016 Chevrolet Cruze

112,703 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

112,703KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8808818
  • Stock #: 244903
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM8G7244903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 244903
  • Mileage 112,703 KM

Vehicle Description

 BACK-UP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, PUSH START BUTTON, CLEAN CARFAX


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $799 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $799, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

