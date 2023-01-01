2016 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 3 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10202886

10202886 Stock #: 5019

5019 VIN: 1GB0GRFF4G1305019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 5019

Mileage 74,350 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.