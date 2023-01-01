Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express

74,350 KM

Details

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

3500 CUTAWAY|139" |CUBE VAN |IMMACULATE CONDITION |LOW KM

2016 Chevrolet Express

3500 CUTAWAY|139" |CUBE VAN |IMMACULATE CONDITION |LOW KM

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202886
  • Stock #: 5019
  • VIN: 1GB0GRFF4G1305019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5019
  • Mileage 74,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to Work !!! 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 Cutaway Cube Van 139" White Exterior on Grey Interior Low km and Immaculate Condition if you looking for Low km Chevrolet Express you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . 


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $695, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

