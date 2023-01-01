$11,480+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Lt
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
235,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10029957
- Stock #: 248703
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB2GL248703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
driver seat
Air filter
head restraints
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB
Exterior
Luggage Rack
COMPACT SPARE
Mechanical jack with tools
Power Options
Power
Safety
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
safety belt pretensioners
safety belts
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Convenience
Power Outlet
Suspension
Suspension
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Security
Cargo security cover
Media / Nav / Comm
6-speaker system
Additional Features
Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
KEY
Wheels
Automatic
Dual
dome
battery
door handles
cargo area
knee protector
Skid plate
WINDSHIELD
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
Side Rails
map pocket
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
floor
steering column
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
Axle
blackwall
removable
Electric
Tire
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo storage
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Electronic
Audio system feature
Chassis
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Wiper
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
front intermittent
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
roof-mounted
for child safety seats
10 total
2-way adjustable (up/down)
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
P205/70R16 all-season
front and rear fascia
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
spare
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
110-volt
digital readouts
large glove box
open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack
primary foldable
upper glove box
3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Wheel
covered
Ride and Handling
power with driver Express-Up/Down
driver seatback
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
rear intermittent
particle
tray under rear floor
Seatback
satin silver and chrome
front passenger 2-way manual
front passenger underseat
single-zone manual
16 (40.6 cm) steel
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
acoustic laminated
front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
60AH
4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display
Ice Blue back lighting
rear windows and liftgate
Heater duct
analog with kph speedometer
additional foldable
bolster
interior with front reading lights
side glass (Chrome.)
located on rear of centre console
front passenger flat-folding
silver-painted
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
Storage drawer
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack
centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
