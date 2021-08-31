Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

60,965 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Limited FWD

2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Limited FWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

60,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838958
  • Stock #: 153787
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB6GN156292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153787
  • Mileage 60,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chrysler
200 4dr Sdn Limited FWD Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl

Key Features:
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Wood Trim
*Leather
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
