2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe is a head-snapper in Black. Powered by a legendary 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 delivering a solid 375hp while mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to take you from 0-60 in just over 5 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive muscle car scores approximately 9.8 L/100km on the open road plus the physique of our R/T is accented by unique wheels, projector headlamps, and projector fog lamps. Slide into premium leather R/T sport seats with power adjustments and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. You'll appreciate the versatility of a 60/40 split rear folding seat and the convenience of power windows with one-touch functionality. This modernized classic powerhouse will undoubtedly make you smile the second you get behind the wheel! Our Dodge Challenger has been carefully built with quality materials as well as safety features such as multi-stage airbags and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. This Dodge's smooth, comfortable ride, sport-like handling, and colossal trunk will have you looking for reasons to get behind the wheel! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!



Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

