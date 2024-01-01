Menu
SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Properly Service by Dodge Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Excellent Condition - Bonus Extra set of Bridgestone Snow Tires on Rims - Package 29P - Power Sliding Side Doors - Liftgate Powered - Fog Lamps - Leather - Power Seat - Remote Starter - Reverse Backup Camera - Dual Zone and Rear Climate Controls - Auto Diming Rear View Mirror - Privacy Glass - Krown Rust Protection last applied July 2023 - Drives Tight and Solid and Looks GREAT - just arrived waiting for detailing department -  AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices which are Below Market takes the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminates negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders … also Affiliate Debt Reduction Assistance.

Massive indoor showroom that holds 30 vehicles inside plus outside holds 30 vehicles. We also own 7 Dealerships with New and Used inventory for an additional selection of over 300 vehicles to choose from.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar and Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak many languages such as - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian ...

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,126 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Properly Service by Dodge Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Excellent Condition

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Properly Service by Dodge Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Excellent Condition

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,126KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR366344

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # UMT6344
  • Mileage 149,126 KM

SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Properly Service by Dodge Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Excellent Condition - Bonus Extra set of Bridgestone Snow Tires on Rims - Package 29P - Power Sliding Side Doors - Liftgate Powered - Fog Lamps - Leather - Power Seat - Remote Starter - Reverse Backup Camera - Dual Zone and Rear Climate Controls - Auto Diming Rear View Mirror - Privacy Glass - Krown Rust Protection last applied July 2023 - Drives Tight and Solid and Looks GREAT - just arrived waiting for detailing department -  AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan