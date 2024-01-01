$8,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*CLEAN CARFAX*ONE OWNER*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
MINT CONDITION 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN TURCK WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN FRAME!! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IS IN GREAT SHAPE. VEHICLE JAMMED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASONS TIRES, STOW N GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
