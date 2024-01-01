Menu
*CLEAN CARFAX*ONE OWNER*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

MINT CONDITION 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN TURCK WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN FRAME!! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IS IN GREAT SHAPE. VEHICLE JAMMED WITH 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASONS TIRES, STOW N GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

211,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*NO ACCIDENTS*

12022738

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3GR330889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CLEAN CARFAX*ONE OWNER*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

MINT CONDITION 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN TURCK WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN FRAME!! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IS IN GREAT SHAPE. VEHICLE JAMMED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASONS TIRES, STOW N GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan