2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

247,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE SXT // Stow & Go //FULLY CERTIFIED//NO ACCIDENT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE SXT // Stow & Go //FULLY CERTIFIED//NO ACCIDENT

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg8gr362172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED

 

--- Black on Black

--- SE SXT

--- Alloys

--- Stow & Go

--- NO ACCIDENT

 

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

 

///   WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

///   Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!


///   3-Year Warranty & Financing Available


///   No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

 

---- We're located at 311-1275 Finch West, North York, ON M3J 0L5, at Keele and Finch.

 

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

Serving Customers Across Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

More inventory From Best Auto Collection

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE SXT // Stow & Go //FULLY CERTIFIED//NO ACCIDENT
247,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 // 4MATIC // FULLY CERTIFIED
182,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note S // CERTIFIED // AUTOMATIC // 3Y WARRANTY AVL
198,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan