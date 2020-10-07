+ taxes & licensing
1-888-349-6329
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
1-888-349-6329
Safe and reliable, this Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package One Owner, Perfect Family Vehicle makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, and Urethane Gear Shifter Material. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this tried-and-true Dodge Grand Caravan. A short visit to Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 can get you a hassle free deal on this trustworthy Dodge Grand Caravan today! Serving our community since 1962, Golden Mile Chrysler is committed to meeting the sales and service needs of our customers. If you have recently moved to the area or have been a long time resident, Golden Mile Chrysler and its staff are equipped to help. Our standardized procedures and processes ensure a pleasant and safe environment to service your car or purchase a new one. Between Sales, Service, and Parts our team is of professionals is fully knowledgeable and trained to ensure that your experience here is a Great One! Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 60 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. Swing On By and Come See Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 and get yourself a NO-HAGGLE - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY deal! Buy with confidence with a long-standing, reputable Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google. We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8