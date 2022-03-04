Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8463885

8463885 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR331262

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 91,787 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

