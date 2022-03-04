$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
91,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8463885
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR331262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 91,787 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!
Warranty:
Warranty Available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
AAA Auto Group
