2016 Dodge Journey

157,139 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
CrediCar

416-639-2142

SXT

Location

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

157,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5670654
  • Stock #: C704
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0GT133979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black/Black (E5X9)
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C704
  • Mileage 157,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
4.28 Axle Ratio
Carpet Floor Trim
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
77 L Fuel Tank
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
4.3" Touchscreen
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

