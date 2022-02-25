$249,900+ tax & licensing
$249,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ferrari California
CALIFORNIA T
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
36,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449290
- VIN: ZFF77XJAXG0000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 218260
- Mileage 36,555 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT VEHICLE ALL AROUND.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9