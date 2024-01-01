$17,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500
X / NAVIGATION EASY
2016 Fiat 500
X / NAVIGATION EASY
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFYBTXGP343338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1034
- Mileage 92,303 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 FIAT 500X AWD NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA POWER SUNROOF.
**** CARFAX CLEAN *****
**** FULL SERVICE RECORDS ******
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Rear struts
Capless fuel filler system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
15.7 STEERING RATIO
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
2016 Fiat 500