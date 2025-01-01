$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Fiat 500
C POP/CONVERTIBLE/LEATHER
2016 Fiat 500
C POP/CONVERTIBLE/LEATHER
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFDR2GT205523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1009
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY are available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right vehicle for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.44 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Power convertible roof
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
16.3 STEERING RATIO
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
MANUAL DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
.86 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
