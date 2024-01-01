Menu
2016 FORD EDGE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING SHAPE FOR ITS AGE AND KILOMETERS, WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR(NO RIPS), BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AND A PEPPY 2.0L TURBO 4CYL PRODUCING 245 HP!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

2016 Ford Edge

207,350 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *CERTIFIED*23 SERV RECORDS*

11971311

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *CERTIFIED*23 SERV RECORDS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J93GBB90197

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,350 KM

*SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED*23 SERVICE RECORDS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

2016 FORD EDGE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING SHAPE FOR ITS AGE AND KILOMETERS, WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR(NO RIPS), BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AND A PEPPY 2.0L TURBO 4CYL PRODUCING 245 HP!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2016 Ford Edge