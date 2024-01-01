$9,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL AWD *CERTIFIED*23 SERV RECORDS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,350 KM
Vehicle Description
*SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED*23 SERVICE RECORDS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2016 FORD EDGE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING SHAPE FOR ITS AGE AND KILOMETERS, WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR(NO RIPS), BLUETOOTH AUDIO, AND A PEPPY 2.0L TURBO 4CYL PRODUCING 245 HP!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
