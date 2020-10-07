2016 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
647-633-3299
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED CARFAX .
FULLY LOADED FORD EDGE TITANIUM! GET YOURSELF READY FOR OUR HARSH CANADIAN WINTERS! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!
This top of the line Titanium Edge is a fantastic choice for a family SUV or just for your daily driving needs! The 2.0L turbocharged engine provides adequate power while saving you money on gas!
TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, MEMORY SEATS, POWER TAILGATE,SONY SYETEM, AUTOMATIC, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE!
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION ANDLICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!
