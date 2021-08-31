Menu
2016 Ford Escape

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8060938
  • Stock #: 153818
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G93GUC31046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153818
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Automatic 2.0L 4-Cyl Gasoline clean carfax, 138000km
This is a SALE Price: $16880 Actual Price $17998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq

Features:
* BACKUP CAMERA
* Heated Seats
*Navigation
* Parking Sensors
* Power Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilt Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Power Side Mirrors
* Dual AC
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* AM / FM / AUX in / USB / BLUETOOTH
* SiriusXM
* Alloy wheels
* Tire Size : 235/55R17 GOODYEAR
* FOG Light
* Heated Mirrors
* Roof rails
* Rear Wiper
* Digital Door lock
* Voice Activated
* 110V power outlet


Engine: 2.0L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Technology mix of turbocharging and direct injection to help it deliver a rating of 6.2 L/100km HWY.
178 Horsepower - 6 Speed Automatic

Actual pictures are provided

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

