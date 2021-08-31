+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Automatic 2.0L 4-Cyl Gasoline clean carfax, 138000km
This is a SALE Price: $16880 Actual Price $17998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Features:
* BACKUP CAMERA
* Heated Seats
*Navigation
* Parking Sensors
* Power Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilt Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Power Side Mirrors
* Dual AC
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* AM / FM / AUX in / USB / BLUETOOTH
* SiriusXM
* Alloy wheels
* Tire Size : 235/55R17 GOODYEAR
* FOG Light
* Heated Mirrors
* Roof rails
* Rear Wiper
* Digital Door lock
* Voice Activated
* 110V power outlet
Engine: 2.0L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Technology mix of turbocharging and direct injection to help it deliver a rating of 6.2 L/100km HWY.
178 Horsepower - 6 Speed Automatic
Actual pictures are provided
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6