2016 Ford F-150

119,756 KM

Details Description

$30,852

XLT SuperCrew|XTR 4X4|6SEATER|TONNEAU|CHROME ALLOY

  Listing ID: 6363758
  Stock #: H4237
  VIN: 1FTEW1E81GFB88592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,756 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** XTR 4X4, FLEX FUEL, CHROME BUMPERS, CHROME GRILL, CHROME SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, TONNEAU COVER, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING KATZKIN BROWN INTERIOR, 6 PASSENGER STITCHED KATZKIN LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM/SATELLITE, CHROME ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DIGITAL REARVIEW MIRROR WITH CAMERA, APPS, NAVIGATION APPS, MAPS, GMAIL, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

