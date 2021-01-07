+ taxes & licensing
$16,995 + HST+ License Fees. E450 EDTION , Fully Certified, Clean CarFax report available, Loaded with 2 passenger seating for the crew!!, crew cab, automatic , A/C, alloy rims and great tires, front console, steering wheel controls, in great condition, loading ramp, AM/FM radio, ready for work & play!!!. Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). BUY WITH OUR - NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $16,995 +HST+ License Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you NOT LIKE THE OTHERS GUYS ). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling Cars, Trucks and SUV's for over 25 years!! .Warranties Available for all makes and models. Click her to see a FREE CARFAX REPORT : CARFAX Canada Vehicle History ReportsWe are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West , (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800Our Sales and Service Department services clients from Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews: https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsNO HIDDEN FEES, NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT, The Price listed is the PRICE!!... No SurprisesYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.caEmail: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS:Monday Thursday: 9AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 9AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT
