+ taxes & licensing
416-665-1940
1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9
416-665-1940
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
We are OPEN! Come in and see us!
**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9