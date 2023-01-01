Menu
2016 Ford F-250

Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:

Financing Made Simple:

At AUTO PLUTO, we believe in making your dream car a reality. Our financing process is designed to provide you with the best options and flexibility:

💲 Special Financing Price: $28,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.
💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.
📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form here to get started on your financing journey.
🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.

Drive with Confidence:

📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.
🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.
📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.

Your Journey Begins at AUTO PLUTO:

Experience exceptional customer service from the moment you set foot on our lot. AUTO PLUTO is committed to delivering a stress-free car-buying experience at a fair price compared to the competition.

Visit Us Today:

3905 Keele St #4, Toronto, ON M3J1N6

🌍 Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario. From Toronto to Niagara Falls, we've got your automotive dreams covered.

Vehicle Details:
- Super Duty SRW 4WD Regular Cab 8 Ft Box XL
- 140,000 KM
- Exterior Colour: White
- Interior Colour: Gray
- Body Style: Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type: Flex Fuel
- Transmission: Automatic
- Engine: 8-cylinder
- Doors: 2-door
- VIN: 1FTBF2B6XGEB46231
- Additional Features: Automatic, 4×4

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

