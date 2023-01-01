$28,880+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW 4WD Regular Cab 8 Ft Box XL
2016 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW 4WD Regular Cab 8 Ft Box XL
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBF2B6XGEB46231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:
- Financing Made Simple:
- 💲 Special Financing Price: $28,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.
- 💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.
- 📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form here to get started on your financing journey.
- 🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.
- 📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.
- 🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.
- 📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
