Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2016 ford focus</div><div>automatic </div><div>low km</div><div>36 day bumper to bumper warranty </div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2016 Ford Focus

104,725 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1700350421
  2. 1700350421
  3. 1700350421
  4. 1700350421
  5. 1700350421
  6. 1700350421
  7. 1700350421
  8. 1700350421
  9. 1700350421
  10. 1700350421
  11. 1700350421
  12. 1700350421
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,725KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3K21GL322643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 ford focusautomatic low km36 day bumper to bumper warranty certify no extra chargeplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in North York, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 236,523 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX 102,523 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic DX for sale in North York, ON
2010 Honda Civic DX 144,253 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus