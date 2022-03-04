Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

43,421 KM

Details Description

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350|MANUAL|526HP|NAV|BREMBO|V8|LEATHER|++

2016 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350|MANUAL|526HP|NAV|BREMBO|V8|LEATHER|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,421KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8561690
  • Stock #: K4799
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5G5524443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # K4799
  • Mileage 43,421 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 526 HORSEPOWER HAND-BUILT 5.2L V8, 6 SPEED MANUAL, BREMBO BRAKES, OIL GAUGES, MULTI EXHAUST MODES, MULTI DAMPER MODES, TRACK APPS, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLUE STRIPES ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS WITH SUEDE, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CDPLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, VALET MODE, MULTI STEERING FEEL : SPORT/COMFORT/NORMAL, MULTI DRIVE MODES : NORMAL/SPORT/WEATHER/TRACK/DRAGSTRIP, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

