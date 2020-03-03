Menu
2016 Honda Accord

Sport Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, BU Camera

2016 Honda Accord

Sport Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, BU Camera

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,088KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4743489
  • Stock #: P5006
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F55GA802731
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Drivers only for this stunning and seductive 2016 Honda Accord Sedan Sport Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, BU Camera. Take pleasure in the silky smooth shifting from the Variable transmission paired with this precision tuned Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P235/40 R19 96V AS, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Find excuses for road trips in this peppy and playful Honda Accord Sedan. Visit Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 for a hassle-free deal!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

