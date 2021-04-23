Menu
2016 Honda Accord

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT LX

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT LX

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7015487
  • Stock #: 153668
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F38GA805959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153668
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Rime Power Seat Backup Camera Parking Sensor
2016 Honda Accord Sport
Mileage: 92000K

New Arrival, One Owner car, Leased-off

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.4-LITRE, 16-VALVE, DIRECT INJECTION DOHC, i-VTEC®
Automatic Transmission

**** ON SPORT ONLY : ****
HORSEPOWER 189 for Sport trim (More powerful than LX, EX-L, and touring )
Steering Wheel-mounted paddle shifters
18" Aluminium-alloy Wheels, Diamond machined-face P235/45 R18
Dark Chrome Door handles
Dark Chrome Grille
Rear Decklid Spoiler

*** More Features: ***
FOG lights
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rear-view Camera
Cruise Control
Recommended fuel : Regular
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Projector-beam Halogen Headlights
8" Multi-information Display
Security System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
ECON Mode Button + ECO ASSIST
ABS
VEHICLE STABILITY ASSIST (VSA®) WITH TRACTION CONTROL

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided,
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

