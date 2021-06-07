2016 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,985 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7196894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 170,101 KM

Vehicle Features Packages NAVI | XENON | SUNROOF Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio

