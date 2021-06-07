Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Accord

170,101 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

TOURING | LEATHER | NAVI | LED | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

TOURING | LEATHER | NAVI | LED | REAR CAM

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

170,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADE IN! LIKE NEW CONDITION! A MUST SEE!! **

** NO ACCIDENTS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! **

 

===>> PLEASE SEE CARFAX REPORT BELOW:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4PurJaINggmVGLIRcaLGCPIAK7LNYnsC

 

===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING, ANY CREDIT WELCOME!

https://www.totalautosale.com/financing/

 

** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH TOURING PACKAGE! NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PUSH START, SUNROOF, LED LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, VOICE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

NAVI | XENON | SUNROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 91,101 KM
$46,895 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 70,743 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 //M SPOR...
 108,101 KM
$42,685 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory