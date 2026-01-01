$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX
2016 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 294,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي
*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*
DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional
$999+hst will include:
•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)
•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating
•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
•Professional In & Out Detailing
$9,999+HST/LICENSING
GOOD ON GAS
*AC COLD*
RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST
2016 HONDA CIVIC LX 1.8L
294,000KM
DEALER MAINTAINED
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
TORONTO, ON
HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-685-3345