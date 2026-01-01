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<html> <p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p> <p> ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p> <p> </p> <p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional</p> <p> </p> <p>$999+hst will include:</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)</p> <p> </p> <p>•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating</p> <p> </p> <p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p> <p> </p> <p>•Professional In & Out Detailing</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>$9,999+HST/LICENSING</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>GOOD ON GAS</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>*AC COLD*</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>2016 HONDA CIVIC LX 1.8L</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>294,000KM</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>DEALER MAINTAINED</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>(647)685-3345</p> <p> </p> <p>John Taraboulsi</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>#24</p> <p> </p> <p>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</p> <p> </p> <p>TORONTO, ON</p> <br> <br> <br> <p><a href=HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM>HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</a></p> <p> </p> </html>

2016 Honda Civic

294,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14418300.822360408?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1783711796983
  2. 1783711797464
  3. 1783711797896
  4. 1783711798347
  5. 1783711798752
  6. 1783711799177
  7. 1783711799607
  8. 1783711800020
  9. 1783711800537
  10. 1783711800959
  11. 1783711801425
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
294,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F7XGH003612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 294,000 KM

Vehicle Description


HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL


 ON PARLE FRANÇAIS


 


إحنا بنتكلم عربي








*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*








DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional


 


$999+hst will include:








•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)


 


•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating


 


•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change


 


•Professional In & Out Detailing








$9,999+HST/LICENSING








GOOD ON GAS








*AC COLD*








RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST








2016 HONDA CIVIC LX 1.8L








294,000KM








DEALER MAINTAINED








Clean Title & CARFAX Available








(647)685-3345


 


John Taraboulsi








#24


 


4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2


 


TORONTO, ON








HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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647-685-XXXX

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647-685-3345

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2016 Honda Civic