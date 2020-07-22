Menu
2016 Honda Civic

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX - BACKUP CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|BLUETOOTH

2016 Honda Civic

LX - BACKUP CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|BLUETOOTH

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5612487
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58GH004952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax, - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=%2fkhQoHa9xwMsXTj8d%2b8QGDnjJ9skgyPq

 

 

2016 Honda Civic LX Sedan Just Arrived In Our Showroom.

 

 

All In Price: $9,950 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 217,000 KM

 

 

Features - Backup Camera with Top View, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

This vehicle can be Safety Certified for an additional $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/finance-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

