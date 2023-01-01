Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 7 1 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9622189

9622189 Stock #: L1409

L1409 VIN: 2HGFC2E53GH005797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,713 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.