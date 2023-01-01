Menu
2016 Honda Civic

116,713 KM

LX

CrediCar

416-639-2142

LX

LX

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,713KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622189
  • Stock #: L1409
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E53GH005797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,713 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Connection

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

